MARSHALL TO CO-CHAIR NEWLY-CREATED ALABAMA OPIOID OVERDOSE AND ADDICTION COUNCIL

MONTGOMERY – Attorney General Steve Marshall has been appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to co-chair the newly-created Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council. The Council, which was established by Executive Order on August 8, will examine the state’s opioid crisis and identify ways to reduce its harmful impact on Alabamians.

“I am honored to have been selected by Governor Ivey to help lead this new council studying the ongoing opioid crisis gripping our state,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Opioid abuse, in the form of prescription opioids and heroin, has reached epidemic levels across the country, and Alabama has more opioid prescriptions per capita than any other state. Opioid addiction, including the use of deadly drugs like fentanyl, is killing Alabamians, destroying families and placing others, including law enforcement, at risk. This crisis can no longer be ignored.

“I am committed to working with fellow members of the Council to develop a comprehensive strategy to save lives by reducing and combating opioid addiction and promoting safer methods of pain management. Our work will not be easy, but it must be undertaken with urgency. I look forward to joining in this effort to remove the destructive scourge of opioid addiction from our state.”