MARSHALL LAUDS FINAL PASSAGE OF FAIR JUSTICE ACT

(MONTGOMERY)—Attorney General Steve Marshall today praised the Alabama Legislature for its final approval of the Fair Justice Act, advocated by the Attorney General’s Office to streamline Alabama’s decades-long death row appeals process. The House of Representatives approved an amended version on Tuesday and the Senate concurred Wednesday morning. The bill now goes to the Governor for her signature.

“It took dedication on the part of many who have been involved to bring this bill forward and successfully guide it through a complicated legislative process. We particularly appreciate Senator Ward’s dedication to seeing the bill through the final step this morning. We look forward to its enactment so that death row appeals now may proceed in a fair and efficient manner that does not prolong the suffering of victims but that provides justice to all parties.”