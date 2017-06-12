OpEd: President’s Infrastructure Focus Good for Alabama; We Must Be Ready FRANKLIN COUNTY MUGSHOTS » Marcel Black to Speak at June Democratic Club Meeting Marcel Black, a Democrat, was first elected to the Alabama Legislature in November 1990 and currently is serving a seventh term as a member of the House of Representatives, District 3. District 3 is comprised of portions of Colbert, Lauderdale, and Lawrence counties. During his service, he chaired the Judiciary Committee for 10 years and currently serves as Ranking Minority Member. He chaired the Reapportionment Committee from 1998 until 2002. Under his direction, the redistricting plans drawn after the 2000 census for both the legislature and Congress were approved by the U.S. Justice Department and adopted by the Legislature without court intervention for the first and only time in Alabama history.

A native of Colbert County, he was educated in the public schools. He received a B.A. degree from the University of Alabama in 1972 followed by a degree in law in 1975.

He is currently a partner at Black & Hughston, P.C., with offices in Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals. He has over 40 years of experience as a practicing attorney

He is married to the former Martha Tubb, also a native of Colbert County. They are the parents of two children, Edgar Black, a lawyer in Muscle Shoals and Virginia Fem Tate, an educator in the Florence City School system, and six grandchildren, Whitney, Reid, Grissom, Evelyn, Rainey and Ensley Kate.