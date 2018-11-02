MARCEL BLACK ENDORSES JOHNNY MACK MORROW IN STATE SENATE RACE

TUSCUMBIA – State Rep. Marcel Black, who has represented Colbert County in the Alabama House of Representatives until his retirement this year, announced this week that he is endorsing Johnny Mack Morrow (D-Red Bay) in the election for State Senate District 6.

“Johnny Mack has always put the needs of the people first, and never let party politics get in the way of getting things done and doing what’s right,” said Rep. Black.

“I’ve served with Johnny Mack, and there’s no question that he’d be a great senator for northwest Alabama.”

“I’m honored to have Marcel Black’s endorsement,” said Rep. Morrow. “No one has done more for Colbert County than Marcel has, and I will continue that strong representation for the people of Colbert County when I get to the State Senate.”

Johnny Mack Morrow also served in the Alabama House of Representatives, where he represented all of Franklin County and portions of Colbert County. Rep. Morrow chose to run for the State Senate after watching incumbent State Senator Larry Stutts (R-Tuscumbia) vote for charter schools and to expand a program that diverts tax dollars away from local public schools to fund private school scholarships for kids in other parts of the state.

Larry Stutts is also the defendant in multiple medical malpractice lawsuits and a complaint has been filed with the state medical board.

Rep. Morrow has focused his campaign on passing a state lottery. The lottery made front-page news earlier this year when the Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives indicated that a lottery proposal would likely come up in the next legislative session.

“Education and the lottery are the two biggest differences between myself and our current state senator,” said Rep. Morrow. “I support letting the people vote on a lottery and keeping our tax dollars in our own public schools. Our current state senator doesn’t.”

State Senate District 6 includes all or portions of Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Marion Counties. Rep. Morrow will face incumbent State Senator Larry Stutts on Tuesday, November 6th.