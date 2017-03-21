Lt. Governor Kay Ivey Appoints Beverlye Brady to Ethics Commission

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Senate has confirmed Ms. Beverlye Brady of Auburn to the Alabama Ethics Commission. Ms. Brady is replacing Mr. Jerry Wood on the Commission.

Ms. Brady is a native of Lee County and has practiced law for more than three decades. She has focused her practice on domestic relations, family law and advising small businesses and corporations. She was the founding member of the Lee County Indigent Defense Commission. Ms. Brady has served her community through many civic organizations including Former President of the Kiwanis Club of Lee County.

“I am proud to have appointed Beverlye Brady to the Alabama Ethics Commission. With her more than 30 years of experience in practicing law, I know she will be a valuable asset to this Commission. The people of Alabama will be well served with her integrity and respect to upholding the law,” said Lieutenant Governor Kay Ivey.

Ms. Brady’s term is effective immediately and will expire on August 31, 2021.