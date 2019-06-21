Local mayors endorse Bradley Byrne in Senate race

Bradley Byrne

This week, two Shoals area mayors have endorsed Mobile native Bradley Byrne for US Senate.

Florence Mayor Steve Holt endorsed Byrne in his run on Thursday. This follows a previous endorsement from Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford, showing that Bradley is building strong support here in the Shoals.

Here is what Mayor Holt said in his endorsement video:

“I think the thing about Bradley Byrne is he’s one of us. He knows us well, all across the state. We’re proud to call him a friend. He’s an extraordinary leader. He’s well diversified in what he does with his law background, with his education background, and a good fit for anything he does, not only for the state of Alabama but for the United States. It’s just a pleasure for me to be able to call him a friend, and we’ve been able to do that for a long time. I look forward to working with him as he pursues the Senate seat. He’s going to do well,” said Florence Mayor Steve Holt.

Byrne announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate back in February. He has pledged to take the fight for Alabama’s values to the United States Senate. Bradley’s conservative record is obvious.

Byrne is credited with cleaning up corruption at Alabama’s two-year college system and standing up for President Trump’s agenda in Congress.

Judge Roy Moore announced his candidacy on Thursday. He lost in his last attempt due to sexual misconduct charges.

By Jeff Roland – Editor-In-Chief / Publisher

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed