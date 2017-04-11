KAY IVEY SWORN IN AS GOVERNOR

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (April 10, 2017) – Kay Ivey was sworn in as the 54th Governor of the State of Alabama in the Old Senate Chamber in the Alabama State Capitol by Acting Chief Justice Lyn Stuart.

Governor Ivey made the following remarks, “Today is both a dark day for Alabama yet also one of opportunity. I ask for your help and patience as we together steady the Ship of State and improve Alabama’s image. Those are my first priorities as your 54th Governor.

When I took the oath of office in 2011 and then again in 2015, I was prepared for this day, but never desired or expected it. The people of Alabama should know that there will be no disruption in the function of your state government. I will soon meet with the current Finance Director, Cabinet members, Senate and House Leadership as well as Constitutional officers to ensure a smooth changeover.

Despite the challenges we face, today’s transition should be viewed as a positive opportunity. It is a demonstration of our successful practice of the rule of law and the principles of democracy.

Serving as your Governor and representing the State of Alabama is no small task. I pledge to each of you that I will do my best. The Ivey administration will be open, transparent, and honest. My commitment is to serve for the Glory of God and the good of man.

I humbly ask for your prayers and your support, especially over the coming days and weeks. Let us use this opportunity to make Alabama even better and your government more effective.

May God continue to bless sweet home Alabama.”