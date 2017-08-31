Ivey asks for prayer for Hurricane Harvey victims

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement in response to Hurricane Harvey.

“Like all Americans, the people of Alabama are deeply moved by the massive devastation that has affected the state of Texas. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those lost because of Hurricane Harvey, and especially with the family of Houston Police Sergeant Steve Perez. Our thoughts and our prayers are with all Texans.

“I have reached out to Governor Abbott and pledged the full support of all Alabamians. In the days ahead, we will see the best our nation has to offer, as we join together to support Texas.

“Today, we are reminded that despite our differences, despite our political ideologies, despite what may separate us, each of us are Americans, united by our common heritage and our commitment to liberty as given to every man, woman, and child by Almighty God Himself. Though we never wish for a catastrophic event such as this, it certainly gives us perspective and reminds us of what is important in life.

“I am urging all Alabamians to join me in praying for those affected by this tragedy and in considering ways to help with recovery efforts. In addition to supporting worthy causes like the Red Cross and faith-based groups, I encourage everyone to help meet the urgent needs caused by this storm.

“To learn how you can help, please visit http://governor.alabama.gov/helpfortexas.

“To our friends in Texas, know we are behind you and are here to help.

“May God bless the great state of Texas and those effected by Hurricane Harvey.”