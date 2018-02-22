Former U.S. Senate candidate is the Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor of Alabama

FLORENCE– Dr. Will Boyd, former Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama’s 2017 special election, filed his declaration of candidacy for the office of Lieutenant Governor on February 9th.
Because Boyd is the only candidate to qualify, he automatically became the Democratic Party’s nominee. He will be unopposed in the June 5th primary.
Boyd will face the winner of the Republican primary in the November 6th General Election.
“I am honored to have this great opportunity to be on the Democratic ticket,” Boyd said. “I look forward to continuing my efforts to lead Alabama forward!”
