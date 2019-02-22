Former State Senator Zeb Little Arrested for Felony Theft of More Than $25,000

(MONTGOMERY) – Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that former state senator Zeb Little, 50, of Cullman, was indicted* by a Cullman County grand jury on three counts of felony theft of property. Little surrendered to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office yesterday and was released on a $15,000 bond.

Following an investigation by the Cullman Police Department and the Attorney General’s Office, Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Cullman County grand jury on February 11, resulting in the three-count indictment. Specifically, the indictment charges Little, an attorney, with three counts of

first-degree theft of property for stealing a combined total of more than $25,000 of client trust funds.

According to the AG’s office, No further information about the investigation or about the defendant’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment can be released at this time.

If convicted, Little faces a potential penalty of two to 20 years on each theft of property count.

First-degree theft of property is a class B felony.