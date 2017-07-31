Conservative Leader Ann Coulter Endorses Congressman Mo Brooks for United States Senate

HUNTSVILLE- Today, Conservative Leader and border security advocate Ann Coulter endorsed Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) in the Alabama Special Election to fill the United States Senate seat formerly held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. A conservative thought leader, Coulter is a political commentator, syndicated columnist, and the author of twelve best-selling books. Coulter’s endorsement is the latest in a string of strong endorsements from conservative leaders Laura Ingraham, Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, Congressman Lamar Smith, and Congressman Mike Rogers.

Ann Coulter stated:

Congressman Brooks stated:

“I am honored that Ann Coulter adds her name to national conservative thought leaders Laura Ingraham, Mark Levin, and Sean Hannity, and Congressmen Mark Meadows, Mike Rogers, Lamar Smith, each of whom has examined Alabama’s U.S. Senate race and reached the same conclusion: that Congressman Mo Brooks is the only candidate for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat with a record of conservative leadership that proves he is best prepared to face America’s considerable challenges.

“Americans are frustrated and angry because all too often they are duped by money and political ads into voting for a candidate who governs far differently from what the political ads falsely represented. I encourage Alabama voters to look past poll-driven campaign adds that parrot back to voters what candidates know voters want to hear.

“This election is far too important to America’s future to experiment with unproven or untried candidates. Candidates’ records reveal who best represents Alabama values and how a candidate will conduct himself in office. In that vein, I offer a record of proven conservative leadership that is unmatched by any other candidate in this race.”

Ann Coulter’s Full Statement:

“Alabama has a chance this year to save the country by sending Congressman Mo Brooks to the U.S. Senate.

“Despite my general policy of not making endorsements in GOP state primaries, this moment in history is too important not to endorse Alabama congressman Mo Brooks for the senate seat vacated by the great Jeff Sessions.

“Brooks didn’t need the election of Donald Trump to recognize the disastrous consequences of unrestricted immigration from the third world. He’s been a brave and loyal fighter on immigration since long before Trump came along.

“But now despite the miracle on November 8, the president and his movement are under unprecedented attack from Wall Street, Silicon Valley, Big Agriculture, and elected ‘leaders’ in both political parties.

“No matter how many times voters tell Washington we want less immigration, powerful moneyed interests prevail over easily-bought politicians to keep the cheap foreign labor flowing.

“Elected Republicans have betrayed the voters over and over again on immigration. They run for office promising to put American jobs, American neighborhoods and American lives first – then get to Washington and check with Wall Street and Silicon Valley to see how many foreign workers they’re going to need that year.

“I can count on one hand the number Republicans who have put America’s interests above the interests of the rich (who just want their cheap maids and nannies and will move to the next country when this one is finished). Where will you move?

“As admirable as some of the other GOP primary candidates are, no other issue is as important as immigration because immigration determines every other issue.

“California once gave us Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and great property tax initiatives. Today, no Republican can win a state-wide election there — because of demographic changes brought about by mass immigration.

“California’s middle class is now living in Arizona. That is America’s future, except there will be no state to flee to if politicians and cheap labor advocates do the same thing to our country.

“We’re at a tipping point. There’s never been a more crucial time to send men like Mo Brooks to the Senate. The election of Donald Trump has given America a chance that only comes along once every thousand years.

“Rep. Brooks and Sen. Sessions fought side by side for years to protect American jobs and wages from the destruction wrought by tidal waves of illegal aliens and cheap foreign labor. Sen Sessions’ elevation to U.S. Attorney General has left a huge hole in the fight for struggling American families.

“Alabama – and America – need Senator Mo Brooks in the U.S. Senate. I wholeheartedly endorse Congressman Mo Brooks.”