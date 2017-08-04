Brooks Welcomes Endorsement of Premier Conservative Organization, Senate Conservatives Fund

Huntsville, AL- Today, the Senate Conservatives Fund endorsed Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) in the Alabama Special Election for United States Senate. Senate Conservatives Fund is a national, grassroots organization that promotes conservative policies and helps elect conservative candidates.

In support of its endorsement, the SCF said, “We are very proud to announce our support for Congressman Mo Brooks for U.S. Senate in the special election in Alabama. Mo Brooks is a principled conservative, he has strong grassroots support, and we believe he is the conservative candidate with the best chance of winning a likely runoff election. If he’s elected, he will fight to defend the Second Amendment, protect the unborn, stop illegal immigration, and repeal Obamacare.

“We’re also proud to help defend Mo Brooks against the false attacks being made by Senator Mitch McConnell and his political machine. There is no reason why McConnell should be spending millions of dollars to mislead voters in this race and we hope conservatives come together to fight back. Alabama Republicans have a chance to send Washington a powerful message by voting for Mo Brooks on August 15th.”

Congressman Brooks stated, “SCF is one of the premier national conservative political organizations in America, and I’m proud to be endorsed as the conservative candidate most likely to upset the Washington establishment.”

“Mitch McConnell and his lobbyists and special interest group financiers are spending millions of dollars in hopes of buying Alabama’s Senate seat and keeping a principled conservative out of the Senate. I’m confident that, with the help of patriotic, conservative groups like SCF and strong support from grassroots activists, our campaign will prevail in spite of the onslaught of attack ads that aim to deceive Alabama voters. SCF’s endorsement proves our campaign has serious momentum in this race as election day nears.”