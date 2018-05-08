BROOKS RECOGNIZES 53-YEAR PASTORAL CAREER OF DR. JIMMY JACKSON IN HOUSE FLOOR SPEECH

Click HERE for video of the speech

Washington, DC, — Tuesday morning, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) delivered a House floor speech paying tribute to the 53-year pastoral career of Dr. Jimmy E. Jackson, who for the last 40 years has served as pastor to Whitesburg Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama.

Under Dr. Jackson’s leadership, Whitesburg Baptist Church has grown to 7,100 members, making it one of the largest and most successful churches in the Tennessee Valley.

Full text of the speech follows:

Mr. Speaker, I rise today to recognize the 53-year pastoral career of Dr. Jimmy E. Jackson, who is set to retire in early June.

I first met Dr. Jackson 38 years ago, in 1980. Over those 38 years, I have grown to very much appreciate and admire all that Dr. Jackson has done to improve the physical and spiritual lives of Tennessee Valley Residents.

Dr. Jackson has dedicated the last 40 years of his pastoral service to the congregation of Whitesburg Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. My colleagues may recall when Dr. Jackson served as a guest Chaplain for the House of Representatives in April of 2015.

Dr. Jackson’s walk with Christ began on October 26, 1968. That day, Dr. Jackson made the solemn decision to accept Jesus Christ as his savior, and to devote his whole life to serving God. Dr. Jackson has said that he, “knew about Jesus before October 1968, but on that morning, when I knew myself to be lost and turned to Jesus Christ in faith, I was converted by the grace of God.”

Through 40 years at Whitesburg Baptist, Dr. Jackson has remained committed to leading people in the Rocket City and Alabama to Christ—and has been integral in the spiritual life of the people of the Tennessee Valley. Under Dr. Jackson’s leadership, Whitesburg Baptist Church has grown to 7,100 members, making it one of the largest and most successful churches in the Tennessee Valley.

In Matthew 28 verses 19 and 20, Jesus instructed his disciples to “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.” Dr. Jackson has lived this great commission through his long pastoral career at Whitesburg Baptist and in our community, and the broader Christian faith.

In addition to presiding over Whitesburg Baptist Church, Dr. Jackson served in a number of distinguished capacities—including but not limited to: the executive committee of the Alabama State Board of Missions, the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention, a trustee of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and on the Board of Regents of the University of Mobile.

I commend Dr. Jimmy Jackson on his exceptional career and service to God. I wish Dr. Jackson many years of happiness as he begins this new phase of life with his bride of nearly 58 years, Bobbi, his children, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren.

Mr. Speaker, I yield back.