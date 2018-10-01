BROOKS HONORED AS “GUARDIAN OF SMALL BUSINESS” BY NFIB

Washington, DC— Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) has been named a “Guardian of Small Business” by the National Federation of Independent Business (“NFIB”), America’s premier small business organization, for his 100% voting record in support of small business and job creation policies that have combined to help create America’s and the Tennessee Valley’s booming economy (4.2% economic growth rate in the 2nd Quarter of 2018), extraordinarily low 3.9% national unemployment rate, and wonderful 2.9% average annual increase in wages earned by America’s working families.

Brooks told ShoalsInsider.com, “I appreciate the National Federation of Independent Business again honoring me as a ‘Guardian of Small Business’ for my 100% voting record on key issues important to America’s small business job creators. Small business confidence is at a record high thanks to America’s booming economy. To be clear, I support liberty-based, free enterprise economic policies that ensure prosperity. Conversely, I fight ‘feel good’ socialist policies that ultimately stifle economic growth and force poverty and economic destruction on every nation that recklessly succumbs to its siren song.”

“The NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award is presented to Members of Congress who truly vote as champions of small business,” said NFIB President and CEO Juanita D. Duggan. “Those who earn this recognition in the House of Representatives have been staunch supporters on the issues that are crucial to the success of small business, like tax cuts, regulatory reform, and lower healthcare costs. They are the representatives small business owners can count on as advocates in Washington, and we’re proud to award these lawmakers the recognition they earned for the 115th Congress.”

