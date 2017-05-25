ATTORNEY GENERAL STEVE MARSHALL LEADS GEORGIA AND FLORIDA ATTORNEYS GENERAL IN URGING SENATE TO CONFIRM ALABAMA NATIVE TO U.S. ELEVENTH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS

MONTGOMERY – Attorney General Steve Marshall led his counterparts from Georgia and Florida in voicing support for the nomination of Kevin Newsom, former Solicitor General of Alabama, to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

“We write in support of President Trump’s nomination of Kevin Christopher Newsom to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit,” Alabama Attorney General Marshall, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, and Florida Attorney General Pamela Jo Bondi wrote in a joint letter to the leadership of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

“As the chief law enforcement officers of the three states that comprise the Eleventh Circuit, we supervise hundreds of attorneys who litigate before that court. The Eleventh Circuit’s decisions impact – daily – our litigation, and uphold criminal convictions and sentences. It is therefore of the utmost importance to us that the Eleventh Circuit be comprised of capable hardworking judges who will resolve disputes fairly and efficiently, based solely on the facts and law of each case. We are confident that Mr. Newsom will be such a judge.”

Noting Mr. Newsom’s “impeccable academic credentials” and his experience as a preeminent appellate practitioner in Alabama, the attorneys general observed, “He is indisputably qualified for the honor of serving on the Eleventh Circuit.”

“We are especially pleased that Mr. Newsom previously served as the Solicitor General of Alabama. In that role, he worked with Alabama’s Attorney General to represent the State in appellate litigation in the Eleventh Circuit and United States Supreme Court,” they added.