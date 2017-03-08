Alice Martin back to Examiners of Public Accounts as new Chief Deputy AG appointed

(MONTGOMERY) – Alabama Attorney General Steven T. Marshall announced that he has appointed Assistant Attorney General Clay Crenshaw to serve as his Chief Deputy Attorney General. Crenshaw succeeds Alice Martin, who held the post for the last two years.

“I am pleased to welcome Clay Crenshaw, a near 30-year veteran of the Attorney General’s Office, to the position of Chief Deputy Attorney General,” said Attorney General Steven T. Marshall.

“Clay possesses a wealth of legal experience defending the State in complex litigation, most recently leading the Attorney General’s Office Appeals Division which oversees Alabama’s death penalty cases and criminal appeals. He understands the important role that law enforcement and the court system play in protecting the people of Alabama, and I know he will ensure that this office continues to uphold the rule of law.”

Crenshaw, a Greenville native, is a 1988 graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law and holds a B.S. in political science from Auburn University Montgomery. He served as Assistant Attorney General with the Alabama Department of Finance from 1989-1992, Assistant Attorney General in the Capital Litigation Division from 1992-1998, Division Chief of the Capital Litigation Division from 1998-2015 and Chief of the Appeals Division in 2016.

Attorney General Marshall also thanked Chief Deputy Alice Martin for assisting during his transition into office, ensuring that the mission of the Attorney General’s Office continued uninterrupted.

“I am grateful to Chief Deputy Martin for her assistance over the last three weeks as I transitioned into my new role as Alabama’s 48th Attorney General,” said Attorney General Marshall. “I appreciate her service to the state and her commitment to the office.”

Alice Martin leaves the Attorney General’s Office to rejoin the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts.