ALABAMA AG MARSHALL WELCOMES SUPREME COURT DECISION CLEARING THE WAY FOR EXECUTION OF COP KILLER VERNON MADISON

(MONTGOMERY) – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall welcomed a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court clearing the way for the execution of Vernon Madison. Madison has been on Alabama’s death row for 32 years for the 1985 murder of Mobile police officer Julius Schulte.

“Today’s unanimous decision of the Supreme Court confirms the State’s argument that Vernon Madison is competent to be executed for the murder he committed more than 30 years ago,” said Attorney General Marshall. “The Supreme Court correctly overturned the federal appeals court ruling blocking Madison’s execution on the grounds he did not remember the crime he committed due to health reasons. Accordingly, the State will pursue a new execution date as soon as possible.”

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed with the State court’s decision that Madison was competent to be executed. “The state court did not unreasonably apply Panetti and Ford when it determined that Madison is competent to be executed because – notwithstanding his memory loss – he recognizes that he will be put to death as punishment for the murder he was found to have committed,” the Justices wrote.

On April 18, 1985, Vernon Madison shot and killed Cpl. Julius Schulte of the Mobile Police Department while the officer sat in his unmarked patrol car. Schulte was shot twice in the back of the head at close range. Madison was subsequently found guilty of capital murder and has been on death row since 1985.

“This is but the latest example of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning an 11th Circuit Court ruling blocking an Alabama execution,” added Attorney General Marshall. “Hopefully, the Supreme Court’s wisdom will continue to prevail and allow Alabama executions to go forward.”

Attorney General Marshall commended Solicitor General Andrew Brasher and former Deputy Solicitor General Brett Talley for their exemplary work in bringing this case to a successful conclusion.