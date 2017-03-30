AG NAMES ROBERTSON CHIEF COUNSEL

(MONTGOMERY)—Attorney General Steven T. Marshall today announced that he has named Katherine Green Robertson as his Chief Counsel. Robertson previously served as Senior Advisor to the Attorney General.

Robertson will continue to serve in an advisory capacity to the Attorney General, lending her policy expertise garnered at the state and federal levels, in addition to acting as his liaison in the Alabama State House and in Washington.

“I am pleased to announce Katherine Robertson’s appointment to serve as my Chief Counsel,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Katherine possesses significant experience in public policy both in Washington and Montgomery, combined with a solid grounding in the law and an appreciation for the essential work that we do in protecting the public interest. She will serve well this office and the people of the State of Alabama.”

Robertson holds a B.S. in political science from Auburn University and a J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law. She began her career at the U.S. Department of Justice in the Office of Intergovernmental and Public Liaison where she assisted in fostering relationships between the Department and state and local law enforcement. She later served U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions as legislative counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee, handling matters related to crime, drugs and national security—an experience that instilled her passion for constitutional and criminal law. Robertson recently returned to Washington to serve Sessions throughout the process of his confirmation to become Attorney General of the United States.