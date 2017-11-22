Tide prepares for No. 6 Auburn, kickoff Saturday at 2:30 CST

TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama football team put in two more hours of work on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for this Saturday’s Iron Bowl matchup with the No. 6-ranked Auburn Tigers, practicing in full pads at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.
The Crimson Tide continued to work on a game plan to stop a high-powered Auburn offense, which ranks third in the SEC in scoring offense, averaging 37.6 points per game. Not to be overlooked is the Tigers’ defense, which ranks fourth in the conference in total defense. The two in-state rivals are scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The final regular-season contest for the Tide will air on CBS with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson calling the game from the booth and Allie LaForce on the sidelines.
Alabama and Auburn will square off for the 82nd Iron Bowl matchup on Saturday. The Crimson Tide holds a 45-35-1 advantage in a series that dates back to 1893. Alabama has had the upper hand in recent meetings, claiming seven of the last nine matchups with four of those wins leading to a Crimson Tide national championship, including a 29-13 victory in the Tide’s last trip to Auburn in 2015. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 9-6 all-time against Auburn, including a 7-3 mark in the Iron Bowl and a 3-2 record with the Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn is 1-4 against Alabama in his five years with the Tigers.
The Crimson Tide’s last trip to Auburn in 2015 saw UA come away with a 29-13 win. The performance on the Plains was highlighted by Derrick Henry’s dominant outing that saw the eventual Heisman Trophy winner rush for 271 yards on 46 carries, including a 25-yard score to seal the victory for Alabama. The win helped Alabama secure the Western Division title and a spot in the SEC Championship on the way to the program’s 16th national championship.
