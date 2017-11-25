Tide falls to No. 6 Auburn

AUBURN – The top-ranked University of Alabama football team fell to No. 6 Auburn, 26-14, Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Crimson Tide (11-1, 7-1 SEC) fell for the first time this season to the Tigers (10-2, 7-1 SEC) in the 82nd Iron Bowl.
Sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts finished the game going 13-of-23 for 177 yards and a score, while leading the Tide in rushing with 80 yards on 17 carries.
On the defensive side of the ball, freshman linebacker Dylan Moses ended the game with a team-high 10 tackles, while senior linebacker Rashaan Evans had nine tackles, one for a loss, and one quarterback hurry.
Alabama will discover where they will play next on Dec. 3 when the College Football Playoff committee announces Playoff Semifinal matchups and New Year’s bowl pairings.