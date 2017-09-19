Alabama Football Concludes Day Two of Preparations for Vanderbilt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama football team practiced for two hours in full pads on Tuesday afternoon at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.
The Crimson Tide continued to work on its gameplan to counter the Vanderbilt offense, one of the Southeastern Conference’s top-ranked units. Alabama will travel to Nashville this Saturday to take on the Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will have the call in the booth with Allie LaForce on the sidelines.
Alabama will travel to Nashville this Saturday to take on the Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will have the call in the booth with Allie LaForce on the sidelines.
Practice will resume on Wednesday and wrap up on Thursday before the Crimson Tide travels Friday for its first true road test of the 2017 season. Alabama owns the all-time advantage over Vanderbilt, 59-19-4 (after vacations), and has won the last 21 contests dating back to 1985. Head coach Nick Saban is 9-1 in road conference openers during his time with the Crimson Tide.
Source: Alabama Athletic Department