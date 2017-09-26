Alabama and Texas A&M Kickoff Time Set for 6:15 p.m. on ESPN

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 7 is scheduled for a 6:15 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN the SEC office announced Monday.
Alabama and Texas A&M will meet for the 10th time in a series that dates back to 1942. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 7-2, including a 3-0 record at Kyle Field. Alabama won last year’s meeting, 33-14, at Bryant-Denny Stadium and is 4-1 against the Aggies since Texas A&M joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012.
